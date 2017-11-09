FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Triple-S Management reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
2017年11月9日 / 中午11点52分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Triple-S Management reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp

* Triple-S Management Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $738.2 million

* Triple-S Management Corp - ‍net impact of recent hurricane represent approximately $0.09 of improvement in Q3 diluted earnings per share in quarter ​

* Triple-S Management Corp - ‍property & casualty segment’s estimated net retained losses due to hurricanes Irma & Maria were about $3.5 million & $10.5 million​ in quarter

* Triple-S Management Corp - fy investment income expected to be about $50 million & fy administrative expenses are revised to range of $468 million-$472 million​ for 2017

* Triple-S Management Corp - fy2017 life insurance & property & casualty premiums are now expected to reach $160 million & $81 million respectively, plus or minus 5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

