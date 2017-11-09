BRIEF-Triple-S Management reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Triple-S Management Corp
* Triple-S Management Corp reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91
* Q3 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $738.2 million
* Triple-S Management Corp - net impact of recent hurricane represent approximately $0.09 of improvement in Q3 diluted earnings per share in quarter
* Triple-S Management Corp - property & casualty segment’s estimated net retained losses due to hurricanes Irma & Maria were about $3.5 million & $10.5 million in quarter
* Triple-S Management Corp - fy investment income expected to be about $50 million & fy administrative expenses are revised to range of $468 million-$472 million for 2017
* Triple-S Management Corp - fy2017 life insurance & property & casualty premiums are now expected to reach $160 million & $81 million respectively, plus or minus 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: