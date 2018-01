Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tristate Capital Holdings Inc:

* TRISTATE CAPITAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q4 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME GREW TO $24.8 MILLION, INCREASING 27.1 PCT FROM YEAR-AGO PERIOD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: