BRIEF-Triton International Qtrly Earnings Per Share $2.57

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Triton International Ltd:

* TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND DECLARES $0.45 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.57

* QTRLY TOTAL LEASING REVENUES $313.9 MILLION VERSUS $259.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJ NET-TAX INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.85​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME PER SHARE $1.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $323.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍“WE EXPECT MARKET CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN FAVORABLE IN 2018”​

* ‍EXPECT ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME WILL INCREASE SLIGHTLY FROM Q4 OF 2017 TO Q1 OF 2018​

* TRITON INTERNATIONAL - STARTING Q1 2018, CO WILL ALSO BENEFIT FROM LOWER GAAP TAX ACCRUAL RATE, & EXPECTS LARGER SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: