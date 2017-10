Sept 21 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph signs contract extensions with Boeing for ducting and floor panels

* Triumph Group Inc - ‍Extensions will cover deliveries of these composite interior components into next decade​

* Triumph Group - ‍Signed agreement with boeing for ECS ducting and floor panels utilized on Boeing's 737, 767, 777X and 787 airplanes​