BRIEF-Tronc Inc posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点49分

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $353.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.525 billion to $1.54 billion

* Tronc Inc - ‍digital only subscribers were 265,000 in Q3 2017, up 95 pct year-over-year​

* Tronc Inc sees FY ‍adjusted EBITDA in a range of $189 to $195 million​

* Tronc Inc says ‍total Q3 2017 average monthly unique visitors were 81.3 million, up 36 pct from prior-year quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
