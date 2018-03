BRIEF-Tronox Announces Extension To Cristal Tio2 Acquisition Agreement

March 1 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO CRISTAL TIO2 ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

* TRONOX LTD - TRONOX WOULD BE REQUIRED TO PAY A TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MILLION IF EITHER PARTY TERMINATES AGREEMENT ON OR AFTER MARCH 31, 2019

* TRONOX LTD - ‍PAID NO EXTENSION FEE FOR AMENDMENT AND HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT​

* TRONOX- ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, PARTIES AGREED TO EXTEND TRANSACTION'S END DATE TO JUNE 30, 2018 WITH AUTOMATIC 3-MONTH EXTENSIONS UNTIL MARCH 31, 2019​