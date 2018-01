Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd:

* TRONOX LTD - KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA'S GENERAL AUTHORITY FOR COMPETITION APPROVED CO'S PROPOSED DEAL OF TITANIUM DIOXIDE BUSINESS OF CRISTAL