Dec 5 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT - MAY PURCHASE UP TO 100,000 UNITS, REPRESENTING ABOUT 0.27% OF REIT'S FLOAT OF 36.8 MILLION UNITS FOR CANCELLATION