BRIEF-TrueBlue reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TrueBlue Inc
* TrueBlue Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $660 million to $675 million
* Q3 revenue $661 million versus I/B/E/S view $651.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.50
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.41
* TrueBlue Inc - board of directors authorized a $100 million stock repurchase program
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $679.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S