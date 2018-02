Feb 6 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* TSI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NOISE, ENVIRONMENTAL, AND HEAT STRESS MONITORING PRODUCTS FROM 3M

* TSI INC - TSI ALSO ACQUIRED 3M‘S OCONOMOWOC, WISC. FACILITY WHERE THE PRODUCTS ARE MANUFACTURED

* TSI INC - TSI ALSO ACQUIRED 3M'S OCONOMOWOC, WISC. FACILITY WHERE THE PRODUCTS ARE MANUFACTURED

* TSI INC - ABOUT 35 3M EMPLOYEES JOINED TSI IN CONJUNCTION WITH ACQUISITION