Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* SAYS NOV SALES T$93.15 BILLION ($3.10 billion)(OCT T$94.52 BILLION, NOV 2016 T$93.03 BILLION)

* SAYS NOV SALES +0.1 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS JAN-NOV SALES +2.0 PERCENT Y/Y TO T$887.55 BILLION Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)