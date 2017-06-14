BRIEF-TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy

June 14 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc

* TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy

* TSO3 Inc says now plans to seek 510(k) clearance for its sterizone VP4 sterilizer from U.S. regulators

* Company's goal is to receive us clearance forolympus tjf-Q180V and Pentax ED-3490TK duodenoscopes by end of 2017

* TSO3 Inc says seeking clearance for terminal sterilization of two duodenoscopes used in majority of ERCP procedures performed globally

* TSO3 Inc- Mark Pasmore, vice president research and development, has resigned due to personal reasons