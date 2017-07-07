BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement

July 7 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc

* TSS enters into refinancing agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility

* Constellation Software - Unit entered into agreement for purpose of refinancing current eur 160 million term, multicurrency revolving facilities agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 50 million under an additional uncommitted term loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: