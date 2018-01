BRIEF-TSYS Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.82

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.5 PERCENT TO $1.3 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $847.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) OF $2.85 TO $2.95

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (NON-GAAP) OF $4.10 TO $4.20

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) OF $3,850 MILLION TO $3,950 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUE(NON-GAAP) OF $3,650 MILLION TO $3,750 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.79, REVENUE VIEW $3.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S