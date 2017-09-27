BRIEF-Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

* Tucows Inc - ‍revenue from Roam businesses will start contributing to Tucows financials toward end of September​

* Tucows - ‍acquisition includes three Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows’ mobile network access group​

* Tucows Inc - revenues from Roam business not expected to have a material impact on overall company performance​

* Tucows Inc - deal includes 3 Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows' mobile network access group​