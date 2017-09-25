BRIEF-Tuesday Morning confirms receipt of director nominations from Jeereddi

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday Morning Corporation confirms receipt of director nominations from Jeereddi II, LP

* Chairman met with CEO of investment manager of Jeereddi, 1 nominee on two occasions “to discuss Jeereddi’s concerns”, among other things

* After evaluation of Jeereddi’s nominees, board determined the nominees “would not advance forward progress” Co is now realizing

* Tuesday Morning board of directors "fully supports the current management team"