Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp:

* - REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 COMP SALES GUIDANCE OF 2% - 5%

* ORATION REPORTS SALES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT

* Q2 SALES ROSE 1.7 PERCENT TO $334 MILLION

* - QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 1.6%