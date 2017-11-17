FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tuniu ‍estimates Q3 non-GAAP net income of RMB35.0 mln to RMB40.0 mln​
2017年11月17日 / 上午11点15分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Tuniu ‍estimates Q3 non-GAAP net income of RMB35.0 mln to RMB40.0 mln​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp

* Tuniu announces management change and preliminary results for the third quarter of 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue RMB 800 million to RMB 810 million

* ‍Haifeng Yan, co-founder, president, COO and Conor Chia-Hung Yang, CFO, will resign effective November 17 for personal reasons​

* ‍Haifeng Yan will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of company​

* ‍Conor Chia-Hung Yang will serve as a senior consultant to company​

* Tuniu Corp - ‍estimates Q3 non-GAAP net income will be in range of RMB35.0 million to RMB40.0 million​

* ‍For Q3 of 2017, Tuniu currently estimates that its total net revenues will be in range of RMB800.0 million to RMB810.0 million​

* ‍Xin to be chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

