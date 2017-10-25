FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 上午11点21分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp

* Tupperware Brands reports third quarter 2017 results; EPS significantly above high end of guidance

* Q3 sales $539.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 ‍SHR in range of $2.15 to $2.20​

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of ‍$4.74 to $4.79​

* Tupperware Brands Corp - ‍Q3 2017 net sales were $539.5 million, up 2% in local currency​

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees ‍FY 2017 USD sales growth versus prior year up 2 percent to 3 percent​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.69, revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

