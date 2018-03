March 9 (Reuters) - TURKISH AIRLINES:

* TO PURCHASE A TOTAL OF 60 WIDE BODY AIRCRAFTS

* TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING

* DECIDES TO PURCHASE 1 A330-200F CARGO AIRCRAFT FROM DVB BANK SE

* 6 OF AIRCRAFTS TO BE DELIVERED IN 2019, 14 IN 2020, 10 IN 2021, 12 IN 2012, 11 IN 2023 AND 7 IN 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)