3 天前
BRIEF-Turning Point Brands announces Q2 earnings per share $0.38
2017年8月10日 / 上午11点00分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Turning Point Brands announces Q2 earnings per share $0.38

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turning Point Brands Inc

* Turning Point Brands, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 sales rose 39.8 percent to $72.1 million

* Turning Point Brands - Currently projecting Vapor Shark's net sales for next 12 months to be about $10 million and income before income taxes to about $1.0 million

* Turning Point Brands - ‍Impact of Pennsylvania's excise tax on smokeless products ​increase on trade volumes in quarter was material to both industry, TPB

* Turning Point Brands Inc - ‍Anticipate that California proposition 56 will affect trade behavior for next six months​

* Turning Point Brands Inc - ‍"We believe that new excise tax on Myo Cigar Wraps adversely impacted category sales" in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

