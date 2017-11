Nov 9 (Reuters) - Turning Point Brands Inc:

* TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. INITIATES CASH DIVIDEND, ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 NET SALES UP 43.9 PERCENT TO $73.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* ‍INITIAL QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON DECEMBER 15, 2017​