Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp:

* TURTLE BEACH REPORTS SELECTED PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 LOSS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.07

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES ABOUT $79.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $149 MILLION

* ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED INFORMATION, TURTLE BEACH EXPECTS TO REPORT Q4 2017 SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $79.5 MILLION​

* ‍NET LOSS IN 2017 EXPECTED TO BE $0.33 PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SOME ITEMS​