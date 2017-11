Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp:

* Tutor Perini - ‍identified by Maryland transportation authority as low bidder for Canton Viaduct replacement project​

* Tutor Perini - ‍anticipated contract value for Canton Viaduct replacement project about $189.4 million, contract award is expected later in Q4 of 2017​