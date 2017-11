Nov 2 (Reuters) - TWC Enterprises Ltd

* TWC Enterprises Limited announces third quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.71‍​

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - consolidated operating revenue increased 3.1% to C$97.36 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: