BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox Reports Qtrly EPS From Cont Ops $0.42

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - ADJUSTED QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO 21ST CENTURY FOX STOCKHOLDERS2 WAS $0.42

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - REPORTED TOTAL QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $8.04 BILLION, A 5% INCREASE FROM REVENUES REPORTED IN THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER‍​

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO 21ST CENTURY FOX STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.99 PER SHARE

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA INCREASED 3% COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER TO $1.37 BILLION‍​

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - QTRLY INCOME FROM CONT OPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO 21ST CENTURY FOX STOCKHOLDERS INCLUDES TAX BENEFIT OF $1.34 BLN, OR $0.72 PER SHARE

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - TELEVISION REPORTED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $56 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 85% COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - FILMED ENTERTAINMENT GENERATED QTRLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $131 MLN, 66% DECREASE FROM $389 MLN REPORTED IN PRIOR YEAR QTR

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE PAYABLE ON APRIL 18, 2018

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - ANTICIPATES REGULATORY APPROVAL OF THE TRANSACTION WITH SKY PLC BY JUNE 30, 2018