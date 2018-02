Feb 27 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* ‍REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DECEMBER 2016.​

* ‍NOTE THAT NO FIRM OFFER HAS BEEN MADE BY COMCAST AT THIS POINT. A FURTHER STATEMENT WILL BE MADE IF APPROPRIATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: