Sept 14 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc

* 21CF RESPONSE TO UK SOS FINAL DECISION TO REFER

* ‍LOOK FORWARD TO ENGAGING “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH CMA AND “HOPE THAT FINDINGS OF THIS PROCESS WILL BE RESPECTED BY SECRETARY OF STATE”​

* NOTES STATEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT THAT SHE INTENDS TO REFER COMBINATION OF CO, SKY PLC TO CMA

* ANTICIPATE THAT TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018