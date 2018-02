BRIEF-Twin Disc Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.36

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc:

* TWIN DISC, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $56.55 MILLION VERSUS $33.67 MILLION

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* U.S. TAX LEGISLATION RESULTED IN $4.6 MILLION OR $0.40 PER SHARE, NON-CASH CHARGE IN QUARTER

* EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION TO $9 MILLION IN TOTAL FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* TWIN DISC - INCREASE IN Q2 SALES WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO IMPROVED DEMAND FOR CO'S 8500 SERIES TRANSMISSION SYSTEMS FROM NORTH AMERICAN FRACKING CUSTOMERS