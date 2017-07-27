BRIEF-Twitter Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

July 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.16; Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08; Q2 revenue $574 million, down 5 percent

* Q2 advertising revenue $489 million, down 8 percent

* Says Q2 daily active users increased 12 percent; Q2 average MAUs were 328 million, up 5 percent

* Says total ad engagements in Q2 increased 95 percent; cost per engagement in Q2 decreased 53 percent

* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda between $130 million and $150 million; sees Q3 adjusted ebitda margin between 25 percent and 26 percent

* Sees FY 2017 total non-gaap expenses down 3 percent to down 6 percent; sees FY 2017 capital expenditures between $300 million and $400 million

* Says in Q2, delivered over 1,200 hours of live premium video from existing and new content partners, up from 900 hours in Q1 2017

* Do not expect to see total revenue growth rate improve in H2 2017 due to headwinds of about $75 million related to de-emphasized revenue products

* Says on a normalized basis (excluding impact of headwinds), co could see improvement in total revenue growth by 4 2017