2 个月前
BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日

BRIEF-Twitter says businesses can now add buttons to drive actions in Direct Messages - Blog

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter says now, businesses can attach buttons to messages to make it easy for people to take actions outside of direct message conversation - Blog

* Twitter says up to 3 buttons can be attached to any message and can be used to open any web URL, including links to other features in Twitter app - Blog‍​

* Twitter says buttons on messages will begin rolling out on Tuesday and will soon be visible across our iOS, Android and Desktop Web Clients - Blog‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2soNUaw) Further company coverage:

