BRIEF-Twitter says in dialogue with Congressional committees on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. election
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 晚上7点50分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Twitter says in dialogue with Congressional committees on investigations into Russian interference in U.S. election

2 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Twitter Inc - provides update on Russian interference in 2016 us election, bots, & misinformation

* Twitter Inc says is in dialogue with congressional committees with respect to investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election

* Twitter-Vice president for public policy met with staff from senate select committee on intelligence and house permanent select committee on intelligence

* Twitter says of roughly 450 accounts that Facebook recently shared as part of their review, co concluded that 22 had corresponding accounts on twitter

* Twitter says shared with committee staff round-up of ads that three RT accounts targeted to the u.s. Market in 2016

* Twitter says in 2016, three Russia Today accounts promoted 1,823 tweets that definitely or potentially targeted the U.S. Market

* Twitter says over coming weeks and months, co will roll out several changes to actions it takes when co detects spammy or suspicious activity Source text - bit.ly/2fv0gFC Further company coverage:

