FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Twitter says publishing new version of 'twitter rules' to clarify co's policies & enforcement
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 下午3点33分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Twitter says publishing new version of 'twitter rules' to clarify co's policies & enforcement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc:

* Publishing new version of ‘twitter Rules’ to clarify co’s policies and enforcement; Fundamentals of policies, approach have not changed

* In the weeks ahead, will launch separate pages for each of the policies to provide even more context‍​ ‍​

* Twitter says on Nov 22, it will share another version of rules, including “new policies around violent groups, hateful imagery, and abusive usernames‍​”

* Twitter says providing more specific detail around types of content co considers to be “graphic violence” or “adult content” - blog

* When co reviews accounts demonstrating spam-like behavior, focus is on behavioral signals, not factual accuracy of data the accounts share Source text (bit.ly/2irqb1H) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below