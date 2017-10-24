FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter says to increase transparency for all ads on its website
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Twitter says to increase transparency for all ads on its website

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc -

* Announcing steps to dramatically increase transparency for all ads on Twitter, including political ads and issue-based ads‍ - blog

* Says will also be improving controls for customers and adopting stricter advertising policies‍​

* Says users can also report inappropriate ads or give negative feedback for every ad running on Twitter, whether the ad targets user or not‍​

* Says will make transparency updates for ads first in the U.S. And then roll them out globally

* Says will now require electioneering advertisers identify their campaigns as an electioneering ad to make it clear when users engage with it‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2yNMEjv Further company coverage:

