July 12 (Reuters) - Two Harbors Investment Corp

* Two Harbors Investment Corp prices public offering of series B preferred stock

* Two Harbors Investment - pricing of underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of 7.625% series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Two Harbors Investment Corp - priced series B preferred stock, liquidation preference at $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: