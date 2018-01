Jan 30 (Reuters) - Two River Bancorp:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.53 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12.3% VERSUS $7.59 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* ‍CO REDUCED ITS NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET BY $1.78 MILLION, OR $0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE, RECORDED AS A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE IN Q4 OF 2017​