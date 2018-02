BRIEF-Tyler Technologies Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.56

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tyler Technologies Inc:

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.56

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12.7 PERCENT TO $217.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $220.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 GAAP TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $912 MILLION TO $928 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUES $913 MILLION TO $929 MILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.65 - $3.75

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.73 - $4.83

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.40, REVENUE VIEW $933.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TYLER TECHNOLOGIES - TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $1.1 BILLION AT YEAR-END, UP 17.6 PERCENT FROM $953.3 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: