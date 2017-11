Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc:

* Tyme announces encouraging efficacy and safety data from first human study of sm-88 in women with metastatic breast cancer

* Tyme Technologies Inc - ‍no drug-related serious adverse events were observed during sm-88 therapy​

* Tyme Technologies Inc - ‍43 percent of patients demonstrated complete or partial responses while on monotherapy during study of sm-88​