Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc:

* TYSON FOODS MAKES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN BEYOND MEAT

* TYSON FOODS INC - HAS MADE AN ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN BEYOND MEAT THROUGH TYSON‘S VENTURE CAPITAL FUND

* TYSON FOODS INC - CO‘S LATEST INVESTMENT SLIGHTLY INCREASES ITS OWNERSHIP STAKE IN BEYOND MEAT FROM 5 PERCENT

* TYSON FOODS INC - TERMS ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

* TYSON FOODS - BEYOND MEAT REPORTS LATEST FUNDRAISING ROUND WILL BE USED TO EXPAND PRODUCTION, FUND CO‘S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENT, EXPAND SALES & DISTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: