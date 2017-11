Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods names Stewart Glendinning chief financial officer

* Tyson Foods - ‍dennis Leatherby will remain in CFO until february 10, 2018​

* Tyson Foods Inc - ‍Glendinning joins Tyson Foods from Molson Coors Brewing Company​