BRIEF-Tyson Foods sees adj. EPS $5.20-5.30 for FY17

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods boosts FY2017 EPS guidance on strong beef segment performance

* Increased adjusted guidance for fiscal 2017, adjusted guidance for fiscal 2018 and cost savings targets for 2018-2020​

* Adjusted earnings guidance for 2017 fiscal year, which ends Saturday, has been increased to an adjusted $5.20-5.30 per share​

* Guidance for fiscal 2018 is an adjusted $5.70-5.85 earnings per share​

* In its fiscal Q4 earnings report, Tyson Foods plans to report restructuring and other charges of approximately $140 - $150 million​

* Expects cumulative net savings of $200 million, $400 million and $600 million over fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively​

* Plans to reduce headcount by approximately 450 positions across several areas and job levels​

* Most of eliminated positions will come from corporate offices in Springdale, Chicago and Cincinnati​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: