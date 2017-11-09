FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uber CEO says bringing in Softbank would be good thing - NYT Dealbook Conference‍​
2017年11月9日

BRIEF-Uber CEO says bringing in Softbank would be good thing - NYT Dealbook Conference‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says after two months, feels better at where company is, than when he came into company- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he wants Travis Kalanick to be involved- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says bringing in Softbank would be good thing- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he told Travis that new CEO needs space- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says negotiations with Softbank ongoing - CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says he did not ask to read the holder report- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says board went in bad direction, product is good- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says 2019 is target for IPO - CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says Travis and whole board agrees that we should now go public- CNBC

* Uber CEO at NYT Dealbook Conference‍​ says values of company were not perfect- CNBC Further company coverage:

