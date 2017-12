Dec 20 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc:

* SAYS BARNEY HARFORD JOINS UBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* SAYS HARFORD WILL BE JOINING UBER STARTING JANUARY 2

* SAYS HARFORD IS THE FORMER CEO OF ORBITZ

* SAYS HARFORD WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARDS OF UNITED AIRLINES AND REALSELF, WHERE HE IS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS HARFORD HAS SERVED AS AN ADVISOR TO UBER SINCE OCTOBER