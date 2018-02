Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC‘S ADJUSTED LOSS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF LAST YEAR NARROWED TO $741 MILLION - FT‍​

* UBER‘S GROSS BOOKINGS, WHICH REFLECTS THE TOTAL VALUE OF TRANSACTIONS ON ITS APPS, REACHED $11.1 BILLION IN THE QUARTER- FT

* UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 REVENUES FROM ITS TRANSPORTATION SERVICE REACHED RECORD HIGH OF $2.2 BILLION, UP 61 PERCENT FROM SAME TIME A YEAR AGO - FT Source text : on.ft.com/2ChMIWQ Further company coverage: