BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln
2017年9月19日 / 上午11点04分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks ‍expects revenues for quarter ending September 30, 2017 between $240 mln and $250 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍expects its revenues for its fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017 to range between $240 million and $250 million - SEC filing​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍on September 18, board of directors of company approved an additional $100 million stock repurchase program​

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍new repurchase program expires on September 30, 2018​

* Q1 revenue view $234.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2xbtKCF) Further company coverage:

