BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks Posts Q2 GAAP Loss of $0.66 Per Share

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc:

* UBIQUITI NETWORKS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* IN QUARTER, NET LOSS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, WHICH RESULTED IN A $110.7 MILLION TAX EXPENSE

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $250.8 MILLION, INCREASING 17.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES Q3 REVENUES OF BETWEEN $245 MILLION AND $260 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $255.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR CO‘S THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.92 - $0.99

