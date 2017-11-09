FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点47分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 revenue $245.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.5 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍Q2 revenues of between $240 million and $250 million​

* Sees ‍Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.85 - $0.92​

* ‍Q2 gross margins are expected to remain consistent on a sequential basis​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $251.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Initiated a new stock repurchase program, authorizing company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below