BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.75

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti Networks reports preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 revenue $228.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $221.1 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc sees Q1 revenues of $230-$250 million
* Ubiquiti networks inc sees Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80-$0.90
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc says for full year 2018, company expects to generate revenues of $1.0 - $1.15 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.70 - $4.30
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - finished goods inventory at end of quarter increased $11.0 million to $133.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $226.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $928.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S