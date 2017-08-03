FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.75
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点16分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.75

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks reports preliminary fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 revenue $228.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $221.1 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc sees Q1 revenues of $230-$250 million

* Ubiquiti networks inc sees Q1 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80-$0.90

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc says for full year 2018, company expects to generate revenues of $1.0 - $1.15 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.70 - $4.30

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍ finished goods inventory at end of quarter increased $11.0 million to $133.8 million​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $226.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $928.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below