BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks, units entered into second amendment to amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of Mar 3,2015 ​- SEC filing
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点59分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks, units entered into second amendment to amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of Mar 3,2015 ​- SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Ubiquiti Networks says ‍on Oct 31,co, units entered into second amendment to amended & restated credit agreement,dated as of Mar 3,2015 ​- SEC filing

* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - ‍amendment also allows for an incremental increase of $50 million in form of term loans or revolving credit commitments​

* Ubiquiti Networks - amendment increases maximum aggregate amount of revolving loan commitments from $300 million to $425 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z7QWmq) Further company coverage:

