Dec 14 (Reuters) - UBS Group Ag:

* UBS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD

* UBS GROUP AG-MARTIN BLESSING, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT PERSONAL & CORPORATE BANKING AND PRESIDENT UBS SWITZERLAND, WILL BECOME PRESIDENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT

* UBS GROUP AG -AXEL LEHMANN, CURRENTLY GROUP COO, WILL SUCCEED MARTIN BLESSING AS PRESIDENT PERSONAL & CORPORATE BANKING AND PRESIDENT UBS SWITZERLAND